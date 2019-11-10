Casa Grande Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

article

Casa Grande Police officials are looking for suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m., outside of a KFC restaurant. The victim has been identified as the restaurant's manager, and officials said the suspects attacked a manager with bats, and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police officials have identified the suspects as two Hispanic juvenile males and an African-American juvenile male. Police did not release any other details on the suspects, but did release photos of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Casa Grande Police at (520) 421-8700