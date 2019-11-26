Casa Grande Police: Man accused of stealing city truck for his own use
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Casa Grande Police officials are asking for the public's help in searching for a man accused of stealing a city-owned truck.
On its Facebook and Twitter accounts, police identified the suspect in the theft as Kenneth Francis Boldin. He is accused of stealing a city truck, removing the logos, and using it as his own personal vehicle for a month.
Anyone with information should call Casa Grande Police at (520)421-8700.