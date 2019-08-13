Cases of West Nile Virus, Valley Fever on the rise

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, when it comes to West Nile Virus, the numbers speak for themselves.

"We've had 110 cases of West Nile Virus reported in Arizona so far this year," Jessica Rigler said. "In all of 2018, we only had 27 cases reported, so it's a big increase in West Nile cases."

But that's not the only disease they're seeing more cases of.

"This year, we're seeing an increase in Valley Fever cases," Rigler said. "We've had about 6,000 reported so far this year. That's about 1,000 case increase from the same time last year."

So what can you do to protect yourself and your loved ones?

For starters, take precaution to avoid Valley Fever.

"Staying inside and not breathing in that dust is a good idea, staying out of construction zones," Rigler said. "If you're going to be disturbing any dirt or soil, make sure it's wet at first so you don’t breathe it in."

Advertisement

And be aware of your surroundings as to not be susceptible to West Nile Virus.

"Mosquitos can lay eggs and breed in as little as a bottle cap full of water, so anytime it rains and you're watering your yard, you want to make sure you're dumping out any standing water that's out there, wiping out the inside of pots to make sure you're getting rid of any kind of eggs, and if you are spending time outside consider wearing bug spray and long pants and long sleeves so you can protect yourself from bites," Rigler said.

And if you think you may have symptoms of either disease, see your doctor immediately.

"Anytime you're concerned or you have prolonged symptoms, it's a good idea to visit your healthcare provider," Rigler said.