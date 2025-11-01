Caught on cam: Security guard allegedly beat concert-goer in Downtown Phoenix

The Brief A disturbing video is circulating on social media showing security guards apparently beating a concert-goer at the "One Big Party Fest" in Phoenix last weekend. A witness who filmed the incident claims the force was excessive, noting the man appeared to be unconscious while guards continued to strike him. Phoenix Police currently have no incident reports for the event, and the venue has been contacted for comment.



A disturbing video is circulating on social media that appears to show a concert-goer being beaten by several security guards.

The incident happened last weekend at the "One Big Party Fest" near downtown Phoenix.

Witness Perspective:

Cross Kristoff was working on stage, helping some of the bands at the music festival that night, when he noticed a fight break out in the crowd and security step in.

He said security staff seemed to be beating one man brutally, to the point he looked unconscious.

The video shows a moment at the "One Big Party Fest" in Phoenix on Oct. 25 that Kristoff said seemed to get out of control.

What He's Saying:

"There was a fight happening in the, in the audience," Kristoff said. "You can see that the security is basically just repeatedly punching this guy, and I feel like a security, no matter what's happening, like that kind of excessive force is not very necessary."

Like several others whose videos are circulating, Kristoff picked up his camera and recorded it.

"As you can see, like, in the video, the guy is pretty much, like, unconscious at a certain point, and the security guard comes back and hits him again," Kristoff said. "I don't think that's necessary in any kind of context."

Dig deeper:

He posted the video to social media in an attempt to get the word out about what happened.

"I'm a firm believer in, like, kind of making everyone aware of the truth," Kristoff said.

He’s hoping it will prevent something like this from happening again.

"I understand, like, what happened is, like, a very emotional thing for a lot of people, but I think that helps change things."

What's next:

The event venue has been reached for comment. Phoenix police said they don't have any incident reports from that night.