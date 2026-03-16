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3 detained after shots fired at Phoenix Police helicopter

By
Published  March 16, 2026 9:05am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Gunshots were fired at a Phoenix Police helicopter on March 16 near 36th and Van Buren Streets, the department said.
    • No officers in the helicopter were hurt.
    • Police say three people were detained at the scene.

PHOENIX - Three people are in custody after police say gunshots were fired early Monday morning at a Phoenix Police helicopter, the department said.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on March 16 near 36th and Van Buren Streets.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area in response to reports of gunfire, and a police helicopter that was over the scene was fired upon.

No officers in the helicopter were hurt. Three people at the scene were detained. 

What they're saying:

"One was not fully compliant, and a less lethal tool was used," Sgt. Jennifer Zak said. "That person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown if any of the gunshots hit the helicopter.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews