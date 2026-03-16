3 detained after shots fired at Phoenix Police helicopter
PHOENIX - Three people are in custody after police say gunshots were fired early Monday morning at a Phoenix Police helicopter, the department said.
What we know:
The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on March 16 near 36th and Van Buren Streets.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area in response to reports of gunfire, and a police helicopter that was over the scene was fired upon.
No officers in the helicopter were hurt. Three people at the scene were detained.
What they're saying:
"One was not fully compliant, and a less lethal tool was used," Sgt. Jennifer Zak said. "That person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."
What we don't know:
No identities were released. It's unknown if any of the gunshots hit the helicopter.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department