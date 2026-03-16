3 detained after shots fired at Phoenix Police helicopter

The Brief Gunshots were fired at a Phoenix Police helicopter on March 16 near 36th and Van Buren Streets, the department said. No officers in the helicopter were hurt. Police say three people were detained at the scene.



Three people are in custody after police say gunshots were fired early Monday morning at a Phoenix Police helicopter, the department said.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on March 16 near 36th and Van Buren Streets.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area in response to reports of gunfire, and a police helicopter that was over the scene was fired upon.

No officers in the helicopter were hurt. Three people at the scene were detained.

What they're saying:

"One was not fully compliant, and a less lethal tool was used," Sgt. Jennifer Zak said. "That person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown if any of the gunshots hit the helicopter.

Map of where the shooting happened: