The Brief Father's Day is one week away, and local businesses are preparing events for families to celebrate together. Pedal Haus Brewery is offering multiple holiday promotions, including merchandise discounts, membership packages, and specialty menu items across its local establishments. The holiday celebrations directly align with live World Cup broadcasts, featuring maximum venue audio for fans who cannot attend the games in person.



Father's Day is now one week away, and there are a few spots in Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe you can take dads to enjoy a discounted drink and watch the World Cup on FOX.

Local perspective:

Dads can celebrate in a lot of ways this year at Pedal Haus Brewery.

"Father’s Day has been pretty popular since we opened almost 11 years ago. Dads like beer clearly so they like coming here," Founder/CEO of Pedal Haus Brewery Julian Wright said.

The brewery has locations in Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa and here in Tempe, offering a lot of specials for dads.

"We’ve got all kinds of good stuff, we’ve got beers half off merch for dad's first beer. We've got a couple specials, like the Sonoran Dog we’ve never done before. We’ve also got the bistro burger, which is a 12 oz patty delicious burger," Wright said.

Big picture view:

And this Father’s Day just so happens to align with the World Cup games, making it extra special for that dad in your life.

"It’s awesome cause we crank the sound up so if you can’t make it to the game itself come here enjoy it experience it almost as if you’re at the game yourself," Wright said.

Why you should care:

Because it is important to make the day special for the dads in your life, who do so much.

"They don’t just take out the trash and fix stuff they also like to drink beer and raise families so celebrate dads," Wright said.