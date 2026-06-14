Korean War 76th anniversary: Arizona honors fallen heroes at northern Arizona cemetery

The Brief The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services and Arizona Korean Association held their annual Korean War commemoration ceremony in northern Arizona at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo. The event marked the 76th anniversary of the Korean War and the 73rd anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance while honoring 247 Arizonans who lost their lives in the conflict. Organizers emphasized their ongoing responsibility to honor the legacy of Korean War veterans.



Rather than holding the ceremony in the Phoenix metropolitan area as in previous years, the Arizona Korean Association is taking the commemoration directly to northern Arizona. The event will be held at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, the final resting place of many Arizona veterans, including Native American heroes whose stories and sacrifices are not always widely known.

What we know:

It was a devastating and deadly conflict that Arizona is making sure is never overlooked.

"This is history," Arizona Department of Veterans' Services Director John Scott said. "The Korean War used to be a long forgotten war. But, it's not anymore."

On June 13, the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services and Arizona Korean Association honored the 76th anniversary of the Korean War and the 73rd anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance.

"We have a responsibility to feel grateful and honor those who sacrifice their lives," Arizona Korean Association President Andy Lim said.

Local perspective:

Those lives were remembered at the event in Flagstaff with the solemn roll call and recognition of the 247 Arizonans who fought in the Korean War and never came home.

"We are in Korean community to send a clear message that Korean people, Korean community, Korean association we don't forget," Lim said. "Remember and honor all Korean veterans statewide no matter where they are."

Big picture view:

While to this day, there is still no official treaty to end the war signed between North and South Korea, the war helped preserve South Korea's independence, allowing it to be what it is today.

"Because of the sacrifice of my younger brothers and sisters…enabled us to grow into one of the strongest democracies and economies in the world," Lim said.

Dig deeper:

"People tend to remember World War II and Vietnam but not so much Korea," Scott said. "But it was a really impactful war that we were involved in."

Scott noted the deep interconnected history between the allied forces that followed the conflict.

"Korean veterans actually served alongside, actual service members during the Vietnam War," Scott said. "Not a lot of people know that either so it's extremely important that we honor the history, the legacy of those service members on both sides."