Caught on camera: Smash-and-grab burglary at Phoenix eyeglass store

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that happened at a Phoenix eyeglass store.

Eclipse Eyewear owner David Stewart sent FOX 10 video showing two suspects who broke into his store near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard.

In the video, the suspects can be seen smashing a glass case and loading glasses into a garbage can before fleeing the scene in a black car. Stewart says he has filed a report with Phoenix Police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151.

Area where the burglary happened: