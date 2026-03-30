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Cause of AZ plane crash released; new measles case confirmed | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 30, 2026 6:26pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Federal investigators release preliminary report on north Phoenix plane crash; new case of measles confirmed in Northern Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 30, 2026.

1. Cause of north Phoenix plane crash released

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Cause of small plane crash into north Phoenix backyard released in NTSB report
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Cause of small plane crash into north Phoenix backyard released in NTSB report

A small plane that crashed into a north Phoenix backyard suffered complete engine failure shortly after departing Deer Valley Airport on March 4, according to a preliminary report released by the NTSB.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 58 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 58 latest updates

Monday marks Day 58 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as it's been eight weeks since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. Tuberculosis cases rising in the U.S.

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Tuberculosis cases rising in US as doctors warn of 'rebound effect'
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Tuberculosis cases rising in US as doctors warn of 'rebound effect'

Tuberculosis - nicknamed "white plague" from the pale appearance of those affected with the disease - has been rising in the U.S. since the pandemic, health officials have warned.

4. New measles case confirmed in Northern Arizona

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2nd person tests positive for measles in Coconino County, officials say
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2nd person tests positive for measles in Coconino County, officials say

Coconino County officials have released a list of places where people may have been exposed to measles, after a second person is confirmed to have contracted the virus.

5. Arizona's role in the upcoming moon mission

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Artemis II: Arizona aerospace companies help power NASA mission
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Artemis II: Arizona aerospace companies help power NASA mission

NASA is about to make space history by launching a group of astronauts to the moon for the first time in decades, and Arizona companies have played a role in the upcoming Artemis mission.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/30/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/30/26

Spotty showers and windy conditions are sweeping across Arizona. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the big changes weather changes happening this week. 

Get the Full Forecast

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