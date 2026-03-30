Cause of AZ plane crash released; new measles case confirmed | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Federal investigators release preliminary report on north Phoenix plane crash; new case of measles confirmed in Northern Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 30, 2026.
1. Cause of north Phoenix plane crash released
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A small plane that crashed into a north Phoenix backyard suffered complete engine failure shortly after departing Deer Valley Airport on March 4, according to a preliminary report released by the NTSB.
2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case
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Monday marks Day 58 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as it's been eight weeks since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
3. Tuberculosis cases rising in the U.S.
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Tuberculosis - nicknamed "white plague" from the pale appearance of those affected with the disease - has been rising in the U.S. since the pandemic, health officials have warned.
4. New measles case confirmed in Northern Arizona
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Coconino County officials have released a list of places where people may have been exposed to measles, after a second person is confirmed to have contracted the virus.
5. Arizona's role in the upcoming moon mission
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NASA is about to make space history by launching a group of astronauts to the moon for the first time in decades, and Arizona companies have played a role in the upcoming Artemis mission.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Spotty showers and windy conditions are sweeping across Arizona. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the big changes weather changes happening this week.
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