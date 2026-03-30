Cause of AZ plane crash released; new measles case confirmed | Nightly Roundup

article

Federal investigators release preliminary report on north Phoenix plane crash; new case of measles confirmed in Northern Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 30, 2026.

1. Cause of north Phoenix plane crash released

Featured article

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

Featured article

3. Tuberculosis cases rising in the U.S.

Featured article

4. New measles case confirmed in Northern Arizona

Featured article

5. Arizona's role in the upcoming moon mission

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast