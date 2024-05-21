Chad Daybell trial: Tammy's cause of death should be 'undetermined,' testifying doctor says

The defense for Chad Daybell continued to argue its case on Wednesday.

The Idaho man could face the death penalty if found guilty of murdering two Arizona kids and his first wife. The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, was convicted of killing her kids last year.

On day 27 of the trial, Daybell’s defense called on a forensic pathologist to testify on his behalf. Dr. Kathy Raven reviewed the autopsy done on 49-year-old Tammy Daybell.

She was married to Chad for nearly 30 years and suddenly died in October 2019.

Authorities exhumed her body a couple of months later.

Two medical examiners have already testified to say the cause of death was asphyxia and her death was a homicide.

The defense’s witness told the jury that bruises found on Tammy’s body were nonspecific and that her review leaves the cause of death "undetermined."

"Probably 5-10% of autopsies may be undetermined. Some reports say lower. If we just don’t find anything, several things can cause death but without leaving any signs or indications, so since we don’t know exactly what happened, we would call it ‘undetermined’ and that’s what I would have called this," Dr. Raven said.

The prosecution cross-examined Dr. Raven.

They confirmed that she was not provided with several other law enforcement reports, nor medical records for Tammy.

More witnesses are expected to be called by Daybell’s defense on Wednesday.