The Chainsmokers surprise ASU students with a pop-up concert at frat party

Grammy-winning DJ duo, The Chainsmokers, appeared for a pop-up concert at an ASU frat party over the weekend. The duo played several of their famous songs before the police shut down the party. The group was in town for the Breakaway Music Festival.



A frat party at Arizona State University got a surprise celebrity visit from the Chainsmokers over the weekend.



The Grammy-winning DJ duo played for free at the party for hundreds of college students, but it only lasted a few minutes as police shut it down.

Officers told anyone under 21 to get out or be arrested and a fine was paid.



The Chainsmokers were already in town for the "Breakaway Music Festival" where they headlined Friday night's festivities.