The Chainsmokers surprise ASU students with a pop-up concert at frat party

Published  April 22, 2025 6:03pm MST
The Grammy-winning DJ duo, The Chainsmokers, showed up for a pop-up concert at an Arizona State University frat party over the weekend.

    • Grammy-winning DJ duo, The Chainsmokers, appeared for a pop-up concert at an ASU frat party over the weekend.
    • The duo played several of their famous songs before the police shut down the party.
    • The group was in town for the Breakaway Music Festival.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A frat party at Arizona State University got a surprise celebrity visit from the Chainsmokers over the weekend. 

The Grammy-winning DJ duo played for free at the party for hundreds of college students, but it only lasted a few minutes as police shut it down. 

Officers told anyone under 21 to get out or be arrested and a fine was paid. 

The Chainsmokers were already in town for the "Breakaway Music Festival" where they headlined Friday night's festivities.

  • Information for this story was provided by Breakaway Entertainment. 

