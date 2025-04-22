The Chainsmokers surprise ASU students with a pop-up concert at frat party
TEMPE, Ariz. - A frat party at Arizona State University got a surprise celebrity visit from the Chainsmokers over the weekend.
What we know:
The Grammy-winning DJ duo played for free at the party for hundreds of college students, but it only lasted a few minutes as police shut it down.
Officers told anyone under 21 to get out or be arrested and a fine was paid.
Why you should care:
The Chainsmokers were already in town for the "Breakaway Music Festival" where they headlined Friday night's festivities.