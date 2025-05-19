Chandler boy's death highlights pool safety as temps warm up

The Brief The death of Trigg Kiser, 3, following a Chandler pool incident on May 12 has first responders giving reminders about pool safety. They say to know the ABCs about pool safety: adult supervision, barriers and classes for CPR and swim lessons.



The three-year-old boy pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler last week died on May 18.

His mom is popular TikTok influencer, Emilie Kiser, so his death is getting a lot of attention online.

SkyFOX flew over their home on the evening of May 19, showing a cover over the pool, but not a fence around it.

Trigg Kiser's death marks the first in Maricopa and Pinal counties this year, and it's putting the spotlight on safety.

FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas spoke with Chandler Fire and a pool safety expert about water safety as we head into the hot months when children are most likely to be around the water.

What they're saying:

In Arizona, drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4 years old.

A drowning can happen in seconds, which is why city lifeguards on May 19 got hands-on experience training with the Chandler Fire Department before pools open.

"We want to make sure that we're prepared for the worst when these kids start heading out to our pools," said Tegan Keil, assistant manager at the city of Chandler's Folley Pool.

In the training, a lifeguard was rescued in a drowning scenario, pulled out of the pool, then lifeguards performed CPR on a dummy until Chandler Firefighters got there.

"The firefighters come on scene. There is a transition, so they wanted to see, and we wanted to see how we transition between the lifeguards here and the firefighters that are advanced care professionals coming in, and what that looks like, the communication, the types of tools that we use, the diagnostic equipment," Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Blas Minor explained.

Firefighters help train lifeguards

"If we did pull an unconscious person out of the pool, we would have to assess the situation. If it did get to the point where we need CRP or use that aid, we'd call the fire department to come and aid us in that," Keil said.

The Chandler Fire Department says parents can protect their children at home by installing a pool fence and double locks on the back door and windows.

They also say to know the ABCs of water: adult supervision, barriers and classes for CPR and swim lessons.

"Adult supervision, that's the key. Eye-to-eye supervision. People can be outside, but not paying attention to the children in the water. You could even have individuals as water watchers, but when they get overrun with so many kids in the pool, you have to have multiple water watchers," Minor said.

What you can do:

