Chandler home destroyed in fire; 2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation

A Chandler home was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night, and two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

What we know:

The fire broke out near Alma School and Elliot roads just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.

"Fire crews from Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and Tempe responded to a working house fire on the 2700 block of North Karen Street. Fire had already breached the roof and firefighters took a defensive position, protecting all surrounding exposures," the Chandler Fire Department said.

The homeowner and a neighbor were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire department says the home is a total loss.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what caused the fire, but that's something investigators are looking into.

Map of the area where the fire broke out: