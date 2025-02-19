Expand / Collapse search

Chandler home destroyed in fire; 2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation

Published  February 19, 2025 9:53pm MST
Chandler
The Brief

    • Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Chandler home on the night of Feb. 19.
    • The home, near Alma School and Elliot roads, is a total loss, the fire department says.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler home was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night, and two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

What we know:

The fire broke out near Alma School and Elliot roads just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.

"Fire crews from Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and Tempe responded to a working house fire on the 2700 block of North Karen Street. Fire had already breached the roof and firefighters took a defensive position, protecting all surrounding exposures," the Chandler Fire Department said.

The homeowner and a neighbor were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire department says the home is a total loss.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what caused the fire, but that's something investigators are looking into.

Map of the area where the fire broke out:

