Chandler Police arrest man accused of shooting 3 family members, killing 1

Updated 41 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
( Chandler Police Department )

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot three of his family members. 

Police say 26-year-old Victor Manuel Morales shot his father, mother, and sister before running away. His father was pronounced dead on the scene and his mother and sister were taken to a hospital. They continue to receive treatment at this time. 

Officers responded to the home near Arizona Boulevard and Ray Road just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. 

Police say Morales began arguing with family members before the shooting.

Morales left the scene prompting a search in which he was considered armed and dangerous. 

Police say a patrol officer located Morales in an Alley based on his clothing and description. He was taken into custody without incident. 

The investigaion is ongoing. 