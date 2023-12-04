Chandler set to approve new animal cruelty ordinance following 'House of Horrors' case

Months after the case involving a ‘House of Horrors’ in Chandler, leaders of the East Valley city are set to vote a new ordinance that will give the city's police force additional powers to deal with incidents of animal abuse.

According to a meeting agenda that is posted to the city's website, the Chandler City Council is scheduled to vote on Ordinance No. 4992, which will amend the city code by including a new offense of animal hoarding, in addition to allowing peace officers to seize animals for cruelty, hoarding, or unlawful restraint.

The ordinance will also require the court to conduct a hearing to determine the lawfulness of any animal cruelty seizure.

"After a hearing, if it is determined that the seizure was lawful, the court may forfeit the animal for cruel neglect, abandonment, failing to provide necessary medical care to prevent suffering, inflicting injury or leaving an animal in a motor vehicle when physical injury or death is likely to result. This change will ensure that animals are not returned to neglectful and/or abusive homes," read a portion of the agenda.

The proposed amendments to the city code, according to city officials, were tentatively approved on Nov. 9, 2023. The tentative approval came months after the unraveling of an animal hoarding and welfare situation involving April McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who went by a number of other names, allegedly kept dozens of dogs in unsuitable conditions inside her home. Chandler Police went to April's home on Sept. 22 to serve a search warrant, and court documents state that officials found 55 dogs inside the home that were in need of immediate medical attention. Five of those 55 dogs were later euthanized, according to reports.

In addition, the bodies of five dogs were also found at the home.