Chandler 'House of Horrors': Inside the April McLaughlin animal abuse investigation

FOX 10 has an exclusive look into the city of Chandler’s investigation and handling of an animal abuse case we’ve been reporting on since September.

FOX 10 has obtained internal emails between city employees in connection to the so-called "House of Horrors." Through a public records request, we asked for all emails received and sent by the city of Chandler using the name April McLaughlin and her several aliases. We’ve combed through more than 4,000 files to learn more about the suspect who now faces 77 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

Chandler Police resubmitted the case against McLaughlin, a.k.a. Sydney Taylor-McKinley, to the city prosecutor’s office, as well as 18 more animal cruelty charges to the county attorney’s office for review.

Thursday morning, McLaughlin posted her $1,000 bond and was released from jail.

April McLaughlin (MCSO)

Now, through these emails, we’ve learned what code enforcement dealt with trying to inspect the house where police would eventually seize 55 special needs dogs – plus finding five dead dogs in a freezer. The situation was a biohazard for investigators due to the unbreathable conditions.

Just days before the discovery, McLaughlin lied to code enforcement regarding the dogs she had.

Related article

Chandler PD was hit by hundreds of emails from the public, including from people out of the country.