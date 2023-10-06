Chandler animal abuse investigation: Mother of suspect speaks out

For the first time, the mother of a Chandler woman under investigation for animal and adult abuse is telling her story.

Kathleen McLaughlin is the mother of April McLaughlin, thew owner of a rescue named Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL), which was run out of a hone near Cooper Road and Pecos Road.

April is allegedly connected with an animal abuse incident that began to unfold following an outcry on social media.

What happened with the animal abuse investigation?

As mentioned above, the incident began to unravel following a social media outcry.

According to Chandler Police investigators, various rescue groups and individuals sent special needs dogs to SNAWL. However, since Aug. 8, 2023, there has been an increase in calls related to allegations of animal cruelty at April's home.

In addition, officials said people began to question the welfare of the animals, as April failed to provide updates on the dogs.

According to court documents, unsuccessful attempts were made to get some of the dogs back by various animal welfare groups. On Sept. 9, there was an attempt by officials with the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) to check on the animals.

"Upon arrival, AHS noticed an odor of urine and feces near the front door, and noticed a large cluster of flies near the front door," read a portion of the court documents. "AHS was able to see into the backyard, and observed disabled and fully mobile dogs."

Court documents included the description of various dogs in various degrees of declined physical state or neglect.

AHS officials, according to court documents, visited April at her home again on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. On the Sept. 19 visit, April allegedly refused to allow AHS officials into her home to check on the welfare of dogs inside but did agree to surrender two dogs that were in the home at the time.

Chandler Police went to April's home on Sept. 22 to serve a search warrant. Court documents state that officials found 55 dogs inside the home that were in need of immediate medical attention. The bodies of five dogs were also found at the home.

On Sept. 26, officials with the Arizona Humane Society said five of the 55 dogs found had to be euthanized.

"These dogs were suffering horrifically. If a microchip is present, we will contact the last known rescue group to return the ashes," read a portion of the statement.

In a twist, however, charges related to the incident were dropped, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, as the case has been sent back to Chandler Police for further review.

Did investigators make any other discoveries?

Besides the dozens of dogs found, court documents state that April's mother was also found inside the home.

The woman, whose identity was redacted from court documents, was sitting on a couch and watching TV when crews arrived at the scene.

As mentioned above, we now know the woman's name is Kathleen McLaughlin.

"She suffered a stroke shortly after and was hospitalized. After her stroke, she attended therapy for a couple of weeks and never went back. She is not under the care of a doctor and does not take medication," read a portion of the court documents. "The last time she was seen by a medical professional was approximately six months ago. Within that time, [the suspect] got a Power of Attorney over her, and took control of all her financials."

Court documents also allege that the woman's Social Security payments were used to pay the home's mortgage, as well as groceries.

"During our conversation, I asked her about the living with [the suspect]," the Family Crimes Unit detective wrote, in court documents. "The victim stated, 'I'd be better if I had more food.'"

Investigators also stated that the woman slept on the living room couch, as both bedrooms inside the home were filled with dogs.

"The last time she slept on a bed was three years ago," read a portion of the court documents.

April's mother speaks out

Kathleen did not seem as angry, as she is more relieved to be out of the so-called ‘house of horrors.’

We have also learned that Kathleen recently regained her speech following the aforementioned stroke. This meant that for some time, Kathleen couldn’t clearly voice her concerns.

"How did you survive in such horrific conditions? You didn’t have a working toilet, from what I learned," we asked Kathleen.

"Yeah. That was really bad, but anyway, I was able to go outside, or clean up after myself using the tub. It could be bad," Kathleen replied.

"Did [April] ever hurt you?" Kathleen was asked.

"Oh, two times," Kathleen replied. "Shortly after I got in, she’d be talking to me when I was standing, and disappeared and all of a sudden on the floor because she had pulled my leg out from under me, and she did that two days in row," Kathleen replied.

Kathleen does need a lot of help, as she has no access to her money, including her Social Security checks. According to our previous reports, court documents state that according to April, she used Kathleen's Social Security payments to pay the home's mortgage, as there is no other type of income coming in.

