Animal and adult abuse investigation shocks Arizona, leaves additional questions: Here's what to know

In recent days, a situation involving the welfare of dozens of animals at a Chandler home has generated a high degree of interest on social media.

On Sept. 22, Chandler Police went to the home, located in the area of Cooper Road and Pecos Road, where dozens of animals were ultimately found on premise. A suspect has also been identified in connection with what happened.

On Sept. 26, officials with the Arizona Humane Society issued a statement, stating that some of the dogs found had to be put to sleep.

"These dogs were suffering horrifically. If a microchip is present, we will contact the last known rescue group to return the ashes," read a portion of the statement.

Here's what to know about the case.

Who's the suspect?

April McLaughlin

The suspect was identified by Chandler Police officials as April McLaughlin. She was identified in court documents as the owner of a rescue called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL).

However, the suspect has been known to use different names. When FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum spoke with the owner of SNAWL prior to the events on Sept. 22, the owner identified herself as ‘Sydney McKinley.’ We have also learned through several advocates that the owner of SNAWL went by a number of other aliases.

McLaughlin has appeared on FOX 10 in the past, years before the animal abuse allegations that eventually led to her arrest. In 2019, she appeared on FOX 10 to talk about the non-profit rescue she was starting up.

"I rescue special needs dogs because it's my passion, and I want to help as many dogs as I can," said McLaughlin. In that news report, she identified herself as ‘April Addison.’

What led to the suspect's arrest?

According to Chandler Police investigators, various rescue groups and individuals sent special needs dogs to SNARL. However, since Aug. 8, 2023, there has been an increase in calls related to allegations of animal cruelty at McLaughlin's home.

Allegations state she had over 30 dogs in the home.

"Private investigators took photos of various dogs in poor health and in hoard-like conditions," read a portion of the court documents.

In addition, officials said people began to question the welfare of the animals, as McLaughlin failed to provide updates on the dogs.

According to court documents, unsuccessful attempts were made to get some of the dogs back by various animal welfare groups. On Sept. 9, there was an attempt by officials with the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) to check on the animals.

"Upon arrival, AHS noticed an odor of urine and feces near the front door, and noticed a large cluster of flies near the front door," read a portion of the court documents. "AHS was able to see into the backyard, and observed disabled and fully mobile dogs."

Court documents included the description of various dogs in various degrees of declined physical state or neglect.

AHS officials, according to court documents, visited McLaughlin at her home again on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. On the Sept. 19 visit, McLaughlin allegedly refused to allow AHS officials into her home to check on the welfare of dogs inside, but did agree to surrender two dogs that were in the home at the time.

As mentioned above, Chandler Police went to McLaughlin's home on Sept. 22 to serve a search warrant. Court documents state that officials found 55 dogs inside the home that were in need of immediate medical attention.

Some of the dogs found, according to a veterinarian cited by investigators, were in such a poor condition that they were to be prepared for possible euthanasia. The bodies of five dogs were also found at the home.

In addition, court documents state that an industrial hygienist deemed the air quality inside to be of such a poor state, that members of the fire department had to don self-contained breathing apparatus in order to enter the home.

The house, according to investigators, was also deemed to be condemned due to air quality and the home's general condition.

Did investigators make any other discoveries?

Besides the dozens of dogs found, court documents state that McLaughlin's mother was also found inside the home.

The woman, whose identity was redacted from court documents, was sitting on a couch and watching TV when crews arrived at the scene. A Family Crimes Unit detective later interviewed the woman, who said she moved in with the suspect in 2020 after she sold her home in Texas.

"She suffered a stroke shortly after and was hospitalized. After her stroke, she attended therapy for a couple of weeks and never went back. She is not under the care of a doctor and does not take medication," read a portion of the court documents. "The last time she was seen by a medical professional was approximately six months ago. Within that time, [the suspect] got a Power of Attorney over her, and took control of all her financials."

Court documents also allege that the woman's Social Security payments were used to pay the home's mortgage, as well as groceries.

"During our conversation, I asked her about the living with [the suspect]," the Family Crimes Unit detective wrote, in court documents. "The victim stated, 'I'd be better if I had more food.'"

Investigators also state that the woman slept on the living room couch, as both bedrooms inside the home were filled with dogs.

"The last time she slept on a bed was three years ago," read a portion of the court documents.

What did the suspect tell investigators?

Court documents state that McLaughlin admitted she was at "the start of a hoarding problem," and had taken on too many dogs.

"McLaughlin advised some of the dogs that had injuries had been in that state ranging from weeks to months," investigators wrote. "McLaughlin advised she had been a new rescue for a year, but did not adopt any of the dogs out."

McLaughlin, according to investigators, said she started an animal rescue to help dogs with special needs to show that they can be adopted.

"McLaughlin advised she thought she would have been able to handle 20 dogs," read a portion of the court documents.

As for matters involving her mother, McLaughlin, according to court documents, told detectives that she used her mother's Social Security payments to pay the home's mortgage, as there is no other type of income coming in. In addition, she stated that her mother does not have access to a phone because her mother has been taken advantage of in the past, and has misplaced her mobile phone.

McLaughlin, according to court documents, also stated that her mother has access to food, and that there is food for her in a refrigerator/freezer unit.

However, investigators said dog remains were located in the freezer, next to human food. McLaughlin would later tell investigators that she did not believe ther was anything wrong with storing food next to deceased animals.

What is the suspect accused of?

Court documents state that McLaughlin is accused of the following:

55 counts of Animal Cruelty by way of Neglect and Abandonment ( A.R.S. 13-2910A1 ), which is classified as a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

55 counts of Animal Cruelty by way of Failing to Provide Medical Treatment ( A.R.S. 13-2910A2 ), which is classified as a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

1 count of Vulnerable Adult Abuse with Intent ( A.R.S. 13-3623A1 ), which is classified as a Class 2 Felony.

A cash-only $2,500 bond was reportedly set for McLaughlin.

What about the dogs?

As mentioned above, some of the 55 dogs found - five, to be exact - had to be put to sleep, according to AHS officials.

We spoke with a woman named Shira Scott Astrof on Sept. 26, prior to AHS' announcement. She said she took in two disabled dogs - Chester and Rudy - into her animal rehab center in California. She also said that for the past 10 months, the dogs were under McLaughlin's care.

"It was like a dream when she reached out. I work from home now. My mom works from home. I really want to take them in," said Astrof. "For literally two years, we received photos and videos daily."

After AHS' announcement, Astrof said she believes one of the dogs euthanized was Rudy.

News of the dogs' euthanizing came days after officials with a group named Yaqui Animal Rescue issued a statement, in which they formally requested Arizona Humane Society to "hold any and all euthanasia for dogs that may need humane intervention."

The statement from Yaqui Animal Rescue reads:

"On behalf of the investigative team that worked so diligently and determinedly to save the 55 dogs at April Addison’s horrific home, please consider this a formal and written request to hold any and all euthanasia for dogs that may need humane intervention.

We know the conditions of the home were so atrocious that some dogs may not be capable of surviving this. However, rescues and fosters are willing and ready to travel within a 24hr notice to say goodbye if need be. We have also attached a list of rescues and owners who are ready and willing to retrieve their dogs as well as others that may not need euthanasia.

Please give us the ability, dignity, and respect to visit our pups one more time before having to say goodbye if that is what is recommended for the dog. We also ask that someone reach out to us to explain the process of retrieving animals after a criminal investigation, and that this organization understand that our love for animals will always be a first and utmost priority.

Thank you for your attention regarding this matter, and look forward to hearing from you."

In the same statement, officials with Arizona Humane Society wrote that the remaining dogs are still being cared for by the organization's veterinary staff.

"As a reminder, the majority of these animals were in need of medical attention. We remain cautious, but hopeful, while establishing prognosis and therefore outcomes," read a portion of AHS' statement.

Chandler Police officials have previously said the dogs will not be released to owners or other rescue groups until after a court hearing, which is expected to take place 10 days after McLaughlin’s arrest. At that time, officials say a judge will decide whether to relinquish the dogs to the custody of the Arizona Humane Society, which will then determine the dogs’ owners and release.

"This is so emotional for so many people," said Astrof. "We had no idea our dogs were being held captive by this crazy person. Now that we finally have them saved, we can’t get to them."

What are other people saying about the case?

As the investigation continues, dog owners and animal groups are speaking out.

"This has been a sick con from the start," said Shira Scott Astrof.

Astrof said her staff was led to believe that McLaughlin only had four dogs at her house, which they were not allowed to visit for a very specific purported reason.

"She told us her ex-husband was after her, trying to kill her, and so she was like, ‘I don’t let people go to my house. I’m in hiding,’" Astrof recounted. "I know how that feels, trying to hide from a stalker, and none of us questioned it."