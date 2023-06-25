Chandler Unified offers free meals for kids and teens

School may be out for the summer, but the cooks are still busy in the kitchen.

The Chandler Unified School District is providing free meals for kids and teens 18 and under.

"There are a lot of families that aren't aware that we actually have this in the district still," said Tess Collins, executive chef for the Chandler Unified School Food and Nutrition program. "It was a lot more prevalent during the time of COVID, but we are doing it all summer long until school starts on July 18 with the exception of Fourth of July."

There are no income requirements or prior registration needed, as long as they are within the age limit.

There are no curbside pickup options available, and all meals must be consumed on campus.

Times vary, so check CUSD's website for details.

The meals are being served at Chandler High School, Willis Junior High School and San Marcos Elementary School.

