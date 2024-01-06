Expand / Collapse search
Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie trays sold at Sam's Club

Associated Press
Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats. Image: CDC alert

At least two dozen people in 14 states have been sickened, including five who were hospitalized, by salmonella poisoning tied to recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam's Club stores, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products this week because they may be tainted with salmonella.

The meat trays are labeled "Bussetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Copa," with lot number LO75330300 and a best-by date of April 27. They have establishment numbers EST. 7543B inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and EST. #47967 on the package.

Illnesses were reported between Nov. 20, 2023, and Dec. 18, 2023. Salmonella infections can be dangerous for young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should check their refrigerators for the products and return them to the place of purchase or throw them away, the CDC said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.