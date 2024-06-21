Chemical leak causes shelter in place; Man sentenced in Medicaid fraud scheme | Nightly Roundup

article
From a chemical leak that caused a shelter-in-place order to an entrepreneur who was sentenced after profiting millions of dollars in a Medicaid fraud scheme, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 21, 2024.
1. Chemical leak in Buckeye causes shelter-in-place order
Featured
A chemical leak from a company in Buckeye has caused a HAZMAT response and police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.
2. Man sentenced for involvement in sober living scheme for Medicaid fraud
Featured
The sober living scheme ravaged Arizona's Medicaid system for an estimated $2.5 billion in fraud, costing taxpayers. Now one man whose company made nearly $21 million was sentenced for his role in the scam. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
3. Ghost Fire causes State Route 88 closure near Apache Junction
Featured
A brush fire near Apache Junction caused a road closure on State Route 88 near Lost Dutchman State Park.
4. Suspect shot after police say he rammed into a patrol car in Tempe
Featured
A suspect who allegedly rammed a police car in Tempe has been hospitalized after being shot by officers.
5. Auction delayed for land sought by Arizona Coyotes
Featured
An auction for a plot of land in north Phoenix that the former owner of the Arizona Coyotes had hoped to build an arena on has been canceled.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (June 21-24)
Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 51 and the U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project; westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 8 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work; and the southbound I-17 on-ramp will be closed at the Loop 303 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
An Excessive Heat Warning continues on Friday in the Valley, but rain could soon provide some relief.