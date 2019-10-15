Chick-fil-A is testing new drinks – cold brew and tea lemonades

article

Chick-fil-A fans will be thrilled to learn that the chain is testing three new drinks – all the better to wash down that famous fried chicken.

The chicken-centric chain announced last week that they will be offering three new beverages – the Mocha Cream Cold Brew, Mango Passion Tea Lemonade and Blackberry Blossom Tea Lemonade – in select markets for a limited time.

Customers in Denver and Cheyenne, Wyo., can try the Mocha Cream Cold Brew, while diners in Jacksonville, Fla., will be able to order the Tea Lemonades until Nov. 9, a press release revealed.

“Served over ice, the Mocha Cream Cold Brew is a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup. It may be the perfect drink to get your morning off to a good start, or delightful sweet treat to pick up your afternoon,” the announcement detailed.

“Mango Passion Tea Lemonade is a tropical combination of our classic Lemonade and freshly-brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea, blended with mango and passionfruit natural flavors,” the release went on. “The Blackberry Blossom Tea Lemonade also features our Lemonade and Unsweetened Iced Tea, while infusing the natural flavors of blackberry, hibiscus and blood orange.”

In addition, the “seasonal” Tea Lemonades will also be sold by the gallon in the restaurant and can be added to catering orders.

The Tea Lemonades will begin to retail at $1.95 for a small, while the prices for the Cold Brew begins at $2.69 for the same size.

In the weeks ahead, the fast-food chain will review customer feedback to determine if any of the beverages deserve a spot on menus nationwide, the release explained.

In related headlines, Chick-fil-A added mac and cheese (a permanent offering) and Frosted Caramel Coffee (a limited-time option) to menus at participating locations across the country over the summer.

In September, the Atlanta-headquartered chain met a longtime goal of serving antibiotic-free chicken at all of its restaurants.

