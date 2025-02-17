Driver arrested after child was hit and killed while crossing Avondale street: PD
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale say an 11-year-old is dead, following a crash on the afternoon of Feb. 17.
What we know:
The incident happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Per investigators, a car was going through the intersection when it struck the victim. The victim was taken to a medical facility, but later died.
What we don't know:
In their statement, police did not identify the 11-year-old byh name.
What they're saying:
"The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence," read a portion of Avondale Police's statement.
What's next:
Avondale Police said their traffic unit is investigating the crash.