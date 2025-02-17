Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested after child was hit and killed while crossing Avondale street: PD

Updated  February 17, 2025 9:52pm MST
Avondale
    • An 11-year-old is dead following a pedestrian crash in Avondale.
    • The incident happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.
    • "The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence," Avondale Police officials wrote in a statement.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale say an 11-year-old is dead, following a crash on the afternoon of Feb. 17.

What we know:

The incident happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Per investigators, a car was going through the intersection when it struck the victim. The victim was taken to a medical facility, but later died.

What we don't know:

In their statement, police did not identify the 11-year-old byh name.

What they're saying:

"The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence," read a portion of Avondale Police's statement.

What's next:

Avondale Police said their traffic unit is investigating the crash.

Area where the incident happened

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Avondale Police Department.

