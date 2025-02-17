Driver arrested after child was hit and killed while crossing Avondale street: PD

The Brief An 11-year-old is dead following a pedestrian crash in Avondale. The incident happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. "The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence," Avondale Police officials wrote in a statement.



Police in Avondale say an 11-year-old is dead, following a crash on the afternoon of Feb. 17.

What we know:

The incident happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Per investigators, a car was going through the intersection when it struck the victim. The victim was taken to a medical facility, but later died.

What we don't know:

In their statement, police did not identify the 11-year-old byh name.

What they're saying:

"The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence," read a portion of Avondale Police's statement.

What's next:

Avondale Police said their traffic unit is investigating the crash.

Area where the incident happened