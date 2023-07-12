Toddler dead, woman critically injured in Phoenix apartment fire

An apartment fire in north Phoenix left a child dead and a woman fighting for her life in the hospital on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to a complex near 2nd Avenue and Bell Road at 1 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor. It was spreading to the second and third floors, officials said.

The woman is being treated at a local burn center for her extremely critical injuries. A man also "suffered lacerations" while trying to get into the burning apartment, and two firefighters suffered minor burns.

The scene of an apartment fire in north Phoenix.

The fire is now under control, but it's still unclear what caused it.

No names were released.