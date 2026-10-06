Child dies following three-car crash along I-10: DPS

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The Brief A 4-year-old child died, and a 2-year-old was seriously injured following a three-car crash on eastbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue on Oct. 6. Preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Challenger rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, which then struck a Chrysler Pacifica. Impairment has not been ruled out as a factor for the at-fault driver, and eastbound I-10 lanes were expected to remain closed for hours.



DPS officials say a child has died following a crash that involved three cars on the morning of Oct. 6.

What we know:

In a statement, DPS says they received numerous calls at around 11:20 a.m. for a three-car crash near I-10 East and 43rd Avenue.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Challenger struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla which had slowed for traffic. That vehicle in turn struck the rear of a Chrysler Pacifica," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

DPS says a four-year-old and a two-year-old were in the back seat of the Toyota when the crash happened. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

"Two small children ages four and two were seat-belted into the back seat of the Toyota. The four-year sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital where the child was pronounced deceased. The two-year-old was transported to another hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The adult female driver of the Toyota who is the mother of the children did not sustain injuries," DPS wrote.

Two other people, identified as a passenger in the Chrysler and the driver of the Dodge, also suffered minor injuries.

"Investigators have not ruled out impairment on the part of the at fault driver as a factor in this collision," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify any of the victims, nor did they identify the driver allegedly responsible.

What's next:

DPS says the eastbound lanes of I-10 are expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Area where the crash happened