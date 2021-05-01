Child found at Pioneer Park in Mesa

article

UPDATE: The Mesa Police Department says the child has been reunited with his family. Our original story is below.

_____

Mesa Police are asking for the public's help after a child was found at Pioneer Park located at 526 E. Main Street on May 1 at 3:00 p.m.

The 2-year-old boy was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and camo Vans sneakers. He weighs 30 pounds and is between 30 to 36 inches tall.

If you have any information about the child's identity, you're asked to contact Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.





