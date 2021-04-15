Chlorine shortage could lead to higher prices this summer

If you have a backyard pool, you may have trouble finding chlorine for it. Demand for residential pools has shot up amid the pandemic and a fire at a large chlorine plant last year is hurting supply.

The latest statistic says about 33% of homes in Phoenix have a swimming pool, but most experts in the field say that went up drastically in 2020 as more and more people spent more time at home due to quarantine.

Wilson Boyer, director of operations at A&M Corson's Pool Supply says a 50 pound bucket of chlorine cost $109 at this time last year. Now it's $159.

In an effort to make sure everyone has access to a supply of chlorine, the store is limiting sales to one bucket per customer, per day.

