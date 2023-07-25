Expand / Collapse search
CHP: Naked woman arrested after opening fire on Bay Bridge

By Heather Holmes, Aja Seldon and KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 6:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Naked woman opens fire near Bay Bridge, lanes closed, CHP says

A reckless driving incident on the Bay Bridge took a chaotic turn Tuesday when a woman opened fire on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident resulted in a traffic backup. The woman, who ended up naked, is now in custody and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A reckless driving incident on the Bay Bridge took a chaotic turn Tuesday when a woman opened fire on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said they started receiving calls about a woman driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80 of the bridge around 4:40 p.m. One caller reported that the woman, driving a white Chevy sedan, brandished a gun at her. The same caller stated that the woman then stopped her car, got out, and started yelling at other drivers on the road.

After re-entering her car, the woman stopped the vehicle again in the eastbound lanes, just beyond the toll plaza. She exited the car completely naked, according to authorities.

The situation escalated even further when the woman began firing a gun. Thankfully, officers confirmed that no injuries were reported, and no vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

Officers told the woman to drop the firearm, but she refused. She eventually complied and was taken into custody. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The incident resulted in severe traffic congestion and backup on the Bay Bridge as authorities worked to investigate the shooting.

The CHP is actively investigating the incident to determine the motives behind the woman's dangerous actions.

National Mental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787