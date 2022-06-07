Expand / Collapse search
Driver arrested after chase ends with PIT maneuver in Sherman Oaks

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:42PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Police chase ends with PIT maneuver on 101 Freeway

One person was arrested after a police chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A California Highway Patrol unit used a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - One man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties

The chase began shortly after 2 p.m. in the Ventura area, when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign according to CHP officials. The chase then continued onto the 101 Freeway around 2:40 p.m., with the driver heading southbound leading officers into LA County.

The driver did come to a stop on the highway briefly before continuing southbound into Sherman Oaks. Minutes later, a CHP cruiser used a PIT maneuver on the slow-moving car, bringing the chase to an end. Immediately after being spun out, the driver surrendered to authorities. 

All lanes of the 101 Freeway have since reopened but drivers can expect residual traffic.

City News Service contributed to this report.