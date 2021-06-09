Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Lake Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip

By The Associated Press
Published 
Updated 49 mins ago
Politics
Associated Press
US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-BIDEN-DEPARTS article

US President Joe Biden wipes his neck after a cicada landed on him while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, before departing for the UK and Europe to attend a series of summits on June 9, 2021, in Maryland. - President Biden departed W

Expand

WASHINGTON - Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, D.C. area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

Even Biden wasn’t spared. The president brushed a cicada from the back of his neck as he chatted with his Air Force greeter after arriving at Joint Base Andrews for Wednesday’s flight.

RELATED: Biden heads to UK in 1st overseas trip as president to reassure allies

"Watch out for the cicadas," Biden then told reporters. "I just got one. It got me."

It was unclear how cicadas disrupted the mechanics of the press plane. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

MORE: Cicada blamed for Ohio car crash after flying into driver's face

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest news in politics. 