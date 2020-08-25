Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County

Cincinnati Bengals player leaves camp to search for missing father in Florida

Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
Oh
FOX 13 News
article

Jean Odney Alexandre, left, (Okeechobee Co. Sheriff's Office), and son Mackensie Alexander, right, (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images), when he played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

A player for the Cincinnati Bengals left training camp to help search for his father who went missing during a berry-picking trip in Okeechobee County, Florida, reports say.

Jean Odney Alexander, of Immokalee, Florida, was picking palmetto berries with another man in the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park Monday.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says the other man left Okeechobee County, " leaving Mr. Alexander behind." Their exact location in the park was not known.

Alexander was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff's Office Monday night and a search got underway Tuesday morning.

Alexander's son, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander reportedly left training camp to join the search.

Deputies from St. Lucie County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were also helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at (863)763-3117.