Circle K employee shot in El Mirage during beer robbery

article

A Circle K employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot during a robbery in El Mirage.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 16 when three suspects stole beer from a Circle K located near Waddell and Dysart Roads.

After the employee confronted the suspects, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

After the shooting, the three suspects left the store on foot and headed west.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.