City of Tempe celebrates 150th anniversary by helping out businesses

The city of Tempe is celebrating its 150th anniversary and helping its restaurants out at the same time.

The city launched its "Color Your Community Campaign" on Tuesday.

Customers can get six coloring pages at restaurants around town and each page features a city of Tempe landmark.

The city is also hoping the campaign will help bring in business for restaurants on Tuesday, typically one of their slower days, as well as get children coloring again.

A new coloring page will come out every Tuesday starting with the Hayden Flour Mills.

The event runs through May 18.



