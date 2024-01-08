Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 2 killed, gunman dead after hotel shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
7
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 2 killed, gunman dead after hotel shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated January 9, 2024 7:01AM
Minnesota
FOX 9

CLOQUET, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after shots were fired at a hotel in Cloquet, Minnesota on Monday.

Authorities plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

A shelter-in-place order issued Monday evening by Cloquet police has also been lifted after the active shooter situation at a Super 8 hotel. The order covered the area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 and was issued around 7 p.m.

Police say they were called out around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a hotel employee who "looked like she'd been attacked."

At the scene, officers found two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, who had both been shot. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. The man was pronounced dead in the hotel parking lot.

Cloquet motel shooting update

FOX 9's Se Kwon is live from Cloquet with updates on Monday night's shooting that left 3 people dead, including the gunman.

Later, officers found the body of a 32-year-old man outside the hotel property, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say, using surveillance video, they confirmed the 32 year old was the suspect.

The victims have not yet been identified by police, as family members are being notified. The motive for the shooting and any possible connection between the shooter and the victims is not known.

Cloquet police told FOX 9 people staying at the Super 8 stayed at the motel overnight, and some people are leaving Tuesday morning as the investigation continues. 

Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 3 dead Monday

A shooting incident in Cloquet, Minnesota, has left three people dead, including the person authorities believe was the shooter. Randy Meier has updates from the FOX 9 Live Center.