A closer look at NAD therapy, the latest anti-aging trend

A growing trend in the health and wellness industry is attracting people looking for a way to reverse aging and boost energy.

FOX 10 is taking a closer look at Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, or NAD, therapies, which are available at hundreds of locations throughout the Valley.

Advocates claim the treatments, often given through an IV, can lead to renewed energy and a more youthful appearance. However, some doctors are skeptical due to a lack of scientific data.

Local perspective:

Kristin Anderson, who owns Prime IV in north Peoria, said she decided to try NAD therapy after years of dialysis led to chronic kidney failure.

She said she was seeking "anything and everything" to improve her health. Anderson said her labs show her condition improved from stage 4 to stage 3 renal failure, and she attributes the change to the NAD treatments.

Most people, however, use NAD for health and beauty reasons. The industry is projected to become a billion-dollar market by 2030.

The other side:

"NAD stands for Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, so it’s basically a coenzyme that’s found in all living cells," said Dr. Shad Marvasti with HonorHealth. "It’s essential for life and cellular metabolism, so it helps fix damaged DNA."

While Dr. Marvasti said NAD therapies have been shown to increase NAD levels, he believes diet and exercise are better options. He cautions that there is a lack of research on the long-term effects and safety of the treatments.

"The supplements are not being regulated," Marvasti said. "In general, dietary supplements are not regulated, and then they vary in how much data they have behind them."

Marvasti advises people to talk to their doctor before considering NAD therapy, especially if they are pregnant or have cancer, as it may not be safe.