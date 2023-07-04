Expand / Collapse search
Cocaine found at White House after mysterious substance prompts evacuation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Cocaine prompted White House evacuation, reports say

The White House was evacuated over the weekend after a white powder was found.

WASHINGTON - A suspicious substance that prompted a brief evacuation of the White House on Sunday was tested and found to be cocaine. 

U.S. Secret Service closed down the White House and surrounding roads on Sunday, calling in a hazmat team and D.C. Fire and EMS. President Joe Biden was at Camp David during the evacuation.

"U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex," a USSS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded."

The white powder was found in an area accessible to tour groups, officials said.

In a dispatch from openmhz.com, a website that allows people to listen to live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, a D.C. fire official can be heard saying "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride."

"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," the Secret Service said in a statement.

The Washington Post reports that they have confirmed the transmission, time stamped at 8:49 p.m., was from the White House on Sunday night. 

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Secret Service and is awaiting a response. 