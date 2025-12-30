Coconino County resident tests positive for measles
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Health officials confirmed a positive case of measles in a Coconino County resident, marking the first time this year a local resident has contracted the highly contagious virus.
What we know:
The Coconino County Health and Human Services department reported the person sought treatment for symptoms at Kane County Hospital, located just across the Arizona-Utah border in Kanab, Utah.
Health officials are warning anyone who was at the hospital on Dec. 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms through at least Jan. 12. Measles symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, red and watery eyes, and a characteristic blotchy rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body.
While a measles exposure was reported at the Flagstaff Mall earlier this year, health officials noted that person was not a Coconino County resident.
What you can do:
