Coconino County resident tests positive for measles

Health officials confirmed a positive case of measles in a Coconino County resident, marking the first time this year a local resident has contracted the highly contagious virus.

What we know:

The Coconino County Health and Human Services department reported the person sought treatment for symptoms at Kane County Hospital, located just across the Arizona-Utah border in Kanab, Utah.

Health officials are warning anyone who was at the hospital on Dec. 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms through at least Jan. 12. Measles symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, red and watery eyes, and a characteristic blotchy rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body.

While a measles exposure was reported at the Flagstaff Mall earlier this year, health officials noted that person was not a Coconino County resident.

What you can do:

