Coldplay's 'Yellow' soars into the Billion Views Club on YouTube, band's 5th video to make list

Coldplay's "Yellow" is the band's fifth music video to hit one billion views on YouTube and enter the "Billion Views Club."

According to Billboard, the song is the band's 2000 breakthrough hit, and they opened with it at the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Their other videos that have entered the Billion Views Club include "Paradise," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "The Scientist" and "Hymn for the Weekend."

The foursome British rock band is led by vocalist Chris Martin. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and are among the best-selling music acts of all time.

Their song "Yellow" was written in reference to the stars, after the band noticed them one night after finishing a recording session.

Several other music videos have made the Billion Views Club, including "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.