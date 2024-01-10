Coldplay's 'Yellow' soars into the Billion Views Club on YouTube, band's 5th video to make list

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Coldplay's 'Yellow' soars into the Billion Views Club on YouTube, band's 5th video to make list

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
68c3a561-GettyImages-1800463972-a.jpg article

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Coldplay perform on stage at Optus Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Coldplay's "Yellow" is the band's fifth music video to hit one billion views on YouTube and enter the "Billion Views Club."

According to Billboard, the song is the band's 2000 breakthrough hit, and they opened with it at the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Their other videos that have entered the Billion Views Club include "Paradise," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "The Scientist" and "Hymn for the Weekend."

The foursome British rock band is led by vocalist Chris Martin. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and are among the best-selling music acts of all time.

RELATED: Katt Williams weighs in on 2024 election in explosive Shannon Sharpe interview: ‘Both bad options’

Their song "Yellow" was written in reference to the stars, after the band noticed them one night after finishing a recording session. 

Several other music videos have made the Billion Views Club, including "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 