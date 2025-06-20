Colorado murder suspect arrested in Gilbert maintains his innocence

The Brief A Colorado murder suspect was arrested June 20 in Gilbert. Barry Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne in 2020. Her remains were found three years later, about 40 miles from where she went missing.



The original case made national headlines in 2020. Suzanne Morphew, a mother of two, was last seen near her home in Salida, Colorado, on Mother's Day.

She was reported missing after she didn't return home from a bike ride.

The backstory:

Her husband, Barry, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the case, but the charges were dropped. Prosecutors at the time said they didn't have enough evidence to move forward and wanted more time to find her body. But the judge also accused the prosecution of withholding key evidence from the defense.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Linda Stanley, was later disbarred, in part for her handling of the case.

Suzanne's remains were found three years later, near the town of Moffat in Saguache County, Colorado, about 40 miles from where she went missing.

An Associated Press report stated that an autopsy performed in 2024 found a drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife was found in her system. A tranquilizer gun and accessories were found in Barry's home, according to investigators.

That brings us to this week, when a Colorado grand jury indicted Barry on first-degree murder charges.

What they're saying:

The Gilbert Police Department says Barry was arrested in Gilbert during the morning hours of June 20 by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"Federal, State and local law enforcement have never stopped working toward justice for Suzanne." said Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly. "The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office stands in solidarity with Suzanne’s family and the citizens of Chaffee and Saguache Counties in pursuing the Grand Jury’s indictment."

Barry has maintained his innocence throughout.

"Yet again, the government allows their predetermined conclusion to lead their search for evidence," stated David Beller, Barry's attorney. "Barry maintains his innocence. The case has not changed, and the outcome will not either."

What's next:

Barry's bond was set at $3 million.