Community gathers to remember Chandler police officer killed during pursuit

Family, friends, and members of the community gathered on May 7 to honor a fallen Chandler Police officer.

Christopher Farrar was killed while on duty by a suspect driving a stolen car during a pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Gilbert Police officials say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Altland, is being accused of murder, aggravated assault, and auto theft.

Officer Farrar, 50, earned several awards and accolades during his 18-year-career with Chandler Police, including the Medal of Honor. He was part of the K-9 unit, and was a four-time recipient of the Lifesaving Award. He is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister, two sons and daughter, as well as a grandchild.

People stood in the heat as procession made its way through Chandler

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in on a motorcade to escort the procession. The procession ended at Compass Christian Church in Chandler, where people from the community stand in the heat to support the police department as Officer Farrar's casket arrived.

"Law enforcement, in general, is a big part of my family growing up, and so I just wanted to be here to pay respects, and I can't really do it in any other way," said Cindy Reed.

Law enforcement officials carried Officer Farrar's casket into the church, with Officer Farrar's family following behind. Following the procession, a viewing took place.

Sgt. Jason McClimans with Chandler Police says the outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming.

"We've had reach from national levels as far as their condolences, and Officer Farrar would expect nothing less," said Sgt. McClimans. "He was the type of individual that every connection he made with somebody was personal with him, and he wanted to make a better life not only for himself, but for everybody he met."

A public viewing is set to take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 9:00 a.m. on May 8.

