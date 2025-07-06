Community rallies to help Lost Our Home Pet Rescue after plumbing crisis

The Brief Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe faced an expensive plumbing emergency that halted their water supply and disrupted operations. The community responded to the nonprofit's GoFundMe, raising funds for repairs. The rescue now needs volunteers to foster dogs for a week while the repairs are made, giving the four-legged animals a calm place to rest.



A local nonprofit, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, recently faced unexpected plumbing issues that hindered its efforts to care for displaced animals.

What we know:

The community rallied to help the organization, founded in 2008, which has been saving displaced dogs and cats across the Valley.

The rescue experienced a plumbing emergency with backed-up pipes that turned off their water.

Jodi Polanski, founder of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, said volunteers had to take home and return 47 loads of laundry in three days.

Repairs were costly, requiring crews to dig through the concrete floor of their Kibble Cafe, where animals are fed daily. Even with a generous discount from Action Plumbing, the final bill was close to $10,000.

"We discovered that not only was this area that was affected had holes in the pipes, but the pipe trailed on that way and back this way, and it was all rotted out, so we came in, we excavated this section right here, and we actually installed a liner both ways," said Ben Jordan, president of Action Plumbing Heating Air & Electric.

Lost Our Home created a GoFundMe to help with costs, and the community raised enough money for the plumbing and repairs, which included tearing up their turf area.

How You Can Help:

They are now seeking fosters to temporarily house dogs during this process.

"We're asking for fosters for one week while the yard is being torn up. Just one week only, the more dogs we can get out of here, the better it is for them. They won't have to be in this chaos without a place to go," Polanski said.

The nonprofit expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to their GoFundMe and is happy to have their facility back up and running soon to care for displaced and abandoned pets.

What you can do:

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to learn more about the rescue and how you can help.