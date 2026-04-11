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Community riders honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

By
Published  April 11, 2026 5:10pm MST
Salt River
FOX 10 Phoenix
Motorcycle ride shines light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

Motorcycle ride shines light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

More than 200 riders gathered to raise awareness and support for families affected by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns how the event shines a light on their stories.

The Brief

    • More than 200 riders traveled from Chandler to Scottsdale for the 4th annual Thunderbird Throttle charity motorcycle ride.
    • The event is the only Native American-led ride taking place during Arizona Bike Week, organized by the Rez Riders Indian Motorcycle Club.
    • Participants focused on raising awareness for Native youth in the foster system and families impacted by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Hundreds of people united in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, raising awareness and support for families impacted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous People with a charity motorcycle ride.

What we know:

From Chandler to Casino Arizona in Scottsdale, more than 200 riders from all walks of life hit the road with one powerful purpose: to shine a light on the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People and stand in solidarity with the families impacted. 

This was the 4th annual Thunderbird Throttle charity motorcycle ride— the only Native American-led ride during Arizona Bike Week.

Members of the Rez Riders Indian Motorcycle Club, the Phoenix Indian Center, and several nonprofits took part in the ride, followed by an event featuring live music, speakers, and cultural performances. 

What they're saying:

From raising awareness for Native youth in the foster system to supporting affected families, attendees say this annual event is all about visibility and making sure these stories are seen and heard.

"I think the most important thing is that our representatives don’t forget us, and that when a member of our community goes missing we get the same recognition that everyone else does," said Michael Tupponce, vice president of Rez Riders Indian Motorcycle Club with the Arizona chapter.

The community said much more work still needs to be done, but events like this, bring the community together and help ignite the drive to keep pushing for change.

The Source: This information was provided by Casino Arizona and the vice president of Rez Riders Indian Motorcycle Club.

Salt RiverMissing PersonsCrime and Public SafetyScottsdaleChandlerNews