Connecticut woman charged after 8-month-old baby found in dumpster with severe burns

By Fox 13 News staff
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Police in Connecticut say a woman faces multiple charges after an 8-month-old baby was found abandoned in an apartment dumpster with severe burns.

WTNH reports that the baby was found inside of a dumpster by a maintenance worker around 2 p.m. Monday. The child suffered severe burns on both of her hands.

The baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

New Haven police arrested 24-year-old Andiana Velez, who they believe was the infant's babysitter. 

Investigators said Velez assaulted the baby's 21-year-old mother earlier in the day before abandoning the infant in the dumpster.

Velez is charged with risk of injury to a child, assault and reckless endangerment.

She is being held on $250,000 bond, police said.