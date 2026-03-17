Day 45 of Nancy Guthrie search; Suns superfan pleads guilty in sex crimes case l Morning News Brief

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From the latest developments in the continued search for Nancy Guthrie to a Phoenix Suns superfan pleading guilty in a child sex crimes case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 17.

1. Search for Nancy Guthrie continues

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2. Rattlers player allegedly left dog in hot car

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3. Suns superfan pleads guilty

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4. Arcadia power outage

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5. ‘It’s the Wild West'

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