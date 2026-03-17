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Day 45 of Nancy Guthrie search; Suns superfan pleads guilty in sex crimes case l Morning News Brief

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Published  March 17, 2026 10:08am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

From the latest developments in the continued search for Nancy Guthrie to a Phoenix Suns superfan pleading guilty in a child sex crimes case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 17.

1. Search for Nancy Guthrie continues

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 45 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 45 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 45 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. Rattlers player allegedly left dog in hot car

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Arizona Rattlers player accused of leaving dog in hot car for hours
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Arizona Rattlers player accused of leaving dog in hot car for hours

Arizona Rattlers linebacker Patrick Jones faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving his dog in a locked car for three hours during a team practice on Sunday.

3. Suns superfan pleads guilty

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'Mr. ORNG': Suns superfan, former Peoria basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes
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'Mr. ORNG': Suns superfan, former Peoria basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes

As part of a plea deal, Patrick Battillo pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Under his plea agreement, four additional charges he faced were dropped.

4. Arcadia power outage

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Power restored to Phoenix residents near Arcadia after outage
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Power restored to Phoenix residents near Arcadia after outage

Power is back on for thousands of Phoenix residents near Arcadia who were affected by a large power outage on Tuesday morning.

5. ‘It’s the Wild West'

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Crypto Con: Can Bitcoin ATM transaction limits help stop the $177M scam?
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Crypto Con: Can Bitcoin ATM transaction limits help stop the $177M scam?

From fake PayPal refunds to Uber ride thefts, cryptocurrency fraud is hitting Arizona hard. Learn how new state laws and police investigators are fighting back.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/17/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/17/26

The heat is on! Today could be our last day under triple digits in the Valley until next week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews