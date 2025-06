Construction worker rescued from trench; children hurt in Phoenix crash l Morning News Brief

article

A construction worker was rescued after becoming trapped in a trench; three children were critically hurt in a Phoenix crash; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 13.

1. Construction worker rescued

Featured article

2. Children hurt in crash

Featured article

3. ‘No Kings’ rally in Phoenix

Featured article

4. Malnourished horse's owner sought

Featured article

5. Ex-NFL star accused of attempted murder

Featured article

Today's weather