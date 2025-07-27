Convicted flasher, voyeur arrested again in Arizona; accused of new charges, including assault

The Brief Cameron Strempel, a Phoenix man previously convicted of indecent exposure and voyeurism, has been arrested for a fourth time, now accused of new charges including felony indecent exposure, voyeurism, and assault. Victims of his past offenses, dating back over a decade, express profound disappointment and concern, stating the justice system has failed by repeatedly releasing Strempel despite his continued pattern of behavior.



A Phoenix man previously convicted of indecent exposure and voyeurism, Cameron Strempel, is back in custody, now accused of assault among other charges.

Victims and the Chandler Police Department previously dubbed him the "baby face flasher."

What we know:

Strempel was initially arrested more than 12 years ago for flashing at least 10 female victims, ranging in age from six to 60.

One of those women, who spoke to FOX 10 on Sunday, July 27, expressed disgust and disbelief at his continued offenses, stating the justice system had failed both her and Strempel.

"It has troubled me all these years later. It's something I have forgiven him for, but just to hear it's happened again, it's just kind of like rehashing and reliving it all back again, and it's just like I can see it in my head, his face, his body," the victim said, not wanting to be identified. "I'm disgusted. I'm in disbelief that he's still out there."

Strempel was arrested on July 26, accused of four felony charges for indecent exposure and voyeurism, along with the new assault charge.

This marks his fourth arrest since his five-month flashing spree in 2013.

Cameron Strempel 2013 mugshot. Courtesy of the Chandler Police Department

In 2020, Strempel took a plea deal for voyeurism after exposing himself to a young girl the year prior.

The child's mother addressed him in court, emphasizing the lasting trauma.

"I want you to understand that what you did in front of my daughter, who is a minor, was very disgusting and very disturbing. And she has cried for nights. She's so scared to go to school, to go outside. We have to protect her at all costs. And what you did to her in front of her is irreparable. That damage will be there for the rest of her life," the mother stated.

Cameron Strempel. Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

Big picture view:

Strempel's past actions continue to affect his victims.

"I don't live in fear, but I am very well aware of my surroundings, and I now have children. I had my small child back then, but it's just, you know, having them be aware of their surroundings," the previous victim said.

She expressed sadness over the recent arrest, pointing to a larger issue with the justice system.

"He needs to be put away. What else is it gonna take? It's just not OK. It makes me fearful because I know it's not just him. There's a lot of sick people out there, and they're not getting the proper treatment or put away like they should be," she added.

Strempel was placed on 20-year supervised probation after his initial 2013 charges and again after a plea deal with prosecutors in 2020, indicating he has been given multiple opportunities within the system.

What's next:

Strempel is facing a $25,000 bond, though he is not bondable due to a probation violation.

His crimes appear to be escalating with this latest assault charge.

More details about the recent arrest are expected in the coming days.