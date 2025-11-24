Convicted sex offender allegedly reoffends; search continues for missing man | Nightly Roundup

article
From a convicted sex offender reportedly reoffending days after being released from jail, to the continued search for a man washed away by floodwaters over the weekend, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Convicted Arizona sex offender accused of assaulting elementary student
Abel Gblah, a convicted child sex offender who had accrued over 40 probation violations and was released from jail just 10 days earlier, is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at Orangewood Elementary School on Nov. 19.
2. Rescue crews continue search for driver lost in Table Mesa floodwaters
Search and rescue crews, including the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, completed their second day of searching Monday for Chris Couch, the driver of a Jeep swept away by the rapidly flowing Agua Fria River near Table Mesa on Sunday.
3. Pentagon investigating Arizona Senator Mark Kelly over video
Arizona's senior senator is now under investigation by the Pentagon, after he took part in a video with other Democratic lawmakers where they told military members that they can "refuse illegal orders."
4. Child, man dead following South Phoenix shooting: police
A child and a man are dead and two others were hurt in a shooting at 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.
5. $5.6M wire fraudster sentenced, faces murder charges in separate case
Anthonie Ruinard Jr. was sentenced to over seven years for a $5.6 million fraud scheme and faces separate second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing and dismembering an 18-year-old man in 2023.