Cook Children’s sees spike in child abuse cases likely from COVID-19 stress

Cook Children's Medical Center says it has treated seven cases of severe child abuse in the last week. Two of those children died from their injuries.

The hospital says it usually averages six deaths a year from abuse. The seven cases came to the hospital between Tuesday and Saturday. Every child was under 4 years old.

The hospital says the spike is likely due to stress from lack of work or money and feeling overcrowded in the home.

"We usually only average six deaths from abuse a year at Cook Children's and now we've had two children die on the same day," said Jamye Coffman, medical director of the Cook Children’s Center for Prevention and Child Abuse and Neglect and the CARE team​. "This is an issue related to stress. We are seeing it from all over from urban area to more rural counties."

Dr. Coffman believes these unprecedented times have simply become too much for some parents.

“People have so much increased stress right now,” Dr. Coffman said. “They’ve got financial stress. Some people lost their job or worried about keeping their current job. They lost their income. You’ve got stress from being overcrowded. Everyone’s cooped up together. They feel like they can’t get away from each other. These stressors can lead to abuse.”

Their suggestion is to understand that it is normal to feel frustrated, but reach out to someone for help or advice.

Anyone who suspects abuse or neglect should contact police or the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.