Country singer Toby Keith reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘I need time to breathe’

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:27AM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
2021 iHeartCountry Festival - Show article

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Country music singer Toby Keith announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer and is currently recovering.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he posted. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

Keith recently hosted The 18th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in May in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma. The event was to benefit children at The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center.

The singer is scheduled to perform at Ribeft on June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It is also known as gastric cancer and can affect any part of the stomach.

RELATED: Raising money to send kids with cancer to summer camp

Symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and unintentional weight loss.

It’s not clear what causes stomach cancer. 

The Mayo Clinic says prevention methods can include maintaining a healthy weight and choosing a diet full of fruits and vegetables.

The American Cancer Society says stomach cancer accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 