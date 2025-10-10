Couple embraces rainy northern Arizona wedding

The Brief A Valley couple's outdoor wedding in northern Arizona, scheduled for a date that historically never sees rain, was threatened by a rain-filled forecast from Tropical Storm Priscilla. The couple's last-minute scramble to find clear umbrellas was resolved through a bride-to-bride gift found on Facebook, ensuring they could keep their wedding photos beautiful despite the rain.



A Valley bride and groom are set to tie the knot in an outdoor wedding Saturday on what’s expected to be a very rainy weekend.

The high school sweethearts received a special gift from one bride to the next to make things a little easier.

For many couples, it’s a day they’ve dreamed about, with pictures to last a lifetime and generations — pictures they don’t want ruined by big, tacky umbrellas.

Oct. 11 has not had rain for years, but they do say rain on a wedding day is good luck.

Brody and Morgan

What they're saying:

The two best friends, Brody and Morgan, fell in love and decided to get married after seven years of dating.

"They say a wet knot is harder to untie, so we’ll go with that," the couple said.

They set the date, Saturday, Oct. 11, in northern Arizona, a perfect date for the high school sweethearts. Brody said, "Literally right after I asked her to marry me ... We had it dialed in."

The bride and groom planned every detail for the wedding of 120 guests at Morgan’s family property in Strawberry, a place that’s been in the family for generations.

"I did, like, a five-year history check on this specific date to see if it rained, and the whole five years it had not rained on this date," the couple said.

Except for this year, as Tropical Storm Priscilla had its own plans, bringing a rain-filled forecast for the outdoor ceremony.

"That’s when I was like, ‘Whatever. I guess I’ll let the aesthetic go, and we’ll just do whatever kind of umbrella’ … But ideally, I did want the clear look of the umbrellas," Morgan and Brody said.

Clear umbrellas would cost hundreds of dollars and were impossible to get with short notice due to unpredictable delivery.

Then, 48 hours before she walked down the aisle, Morgan saw a Facebook post offering dozens of clear umbrellas.

A gift from one bride to the next, ready for pickup just in time.

"It felt so perfect. It was honestly, can’t even kind of explain the way that I had people reaching out to me, tagging me on the Facebook post," the couple said. "Thankfully, I had my phone on me, and I saw it quickly, so I immediately messaged her, and I was like, ‘We can pick them up.’"

"And the fact that no other brides took them up in the meantime, too, was crazy," they added.

Rain or shine, Morgan and Brody have the best attitudes; they can’t wait to become husband and wife and aren’t letting the rain stop them from celebrating.

Morgan noted that rental companies across the Valley and up north are now sold out of tents ahead of the weekend, but thankfully, their reception is tented.